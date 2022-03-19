CM signals State’s resolve to push forward with projects

Development high on LDF govt.’s agenda, he says

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan arrives for the State-level inauguration of the village-level people’s committees in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday.

Reiterating the LDF government's resolve to implement infrastructure projects, notwithstanding resistance from various quarters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said development could not be shelved for any reason.

Speaking after the State-level inauguration of village-level people's committees aimed at improving service delivery, he said on Saturday that the government's vision was focussed on development that targetted the future generations. Lashing out at critics of the approach to long-term development, he said, "If not now, when will it happen?"

Mr. Vijayan said the government was committed to implementing all the promises made in the LDF manifesto.

The Chief Minister also signalled the government's zero tolerance approach to corruption in Civil Services and said touts and corrupt officials would be dealt with strongly.

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, Labour Minister V. Sivankutty, and Food Minister G.R. Anil were among those present at the function.

The village-level people's committees are part of an initiative to democratise the Revenue department and ensure better services to citizens. The committees headed by village officers will have officials, elected members, and representatives of political parties.