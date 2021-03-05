CM should quit: Surendran

KOLLAM

05 March 2021 23:43 IST

He says Pinarayi is threatening Central agencies

For the first time in the history of India an investigative agency has revealed that a Chief Minister is involved in a smuggling case. Pinarayi Vijayan should resign if he upholds the rule of law, Bharatiya Janata Party State president K. Surendran said here on Friday.

At a reception accorded to his Vijay Yatra at Anchal in the district, he said Mr.Vijayan’s strategy was to threaten Central agencies when faced with an investigation.

“The Chief Minister should disclose about his association with the smugglers. A commission investigating Swapna Suresh’s link with the Chief Minister's Office is yet to submit the report. By challenging the Central agencies, the Chief Minister is challenging the Constitution,” he said.

Reiterating that the BJP’s allegations related to gold and currency smuggling case were not baseless, Mr. Surendran said the statement of the main accused in the case showed the involvement of the Chief Minister.

“Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, his three ministers, and the Speaker were involved in gold and dollar smuggling through the United Arab Emirates consulate in Thiruvananthapuram, as per an affidavit submitted by the Customs Department before the Kerala High Court. It proves the BJP was right and our allegations were true,” the BJP State president added.