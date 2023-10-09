CM should intervene to stop neglect shown to sportspersons: K. Surendran

October 09, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST

The BJP State president K. Surendran has demanded that the Chief Minister intervene immediately to stop the neglect shown to Kerala’s sportspersons.

In a statement here, Mr. Surendran said that it was deplorable that talented sportspersons who brought laurels to the nation were being humiliated by the State government. Sportspersons were forced to respond openly against the State government because of their desperation.

He said that the State should take a cue from the Centre on how best sportspersons should be treated. No other States were subjecting their sportspersons to such humiliation. He added that the Pinarayi government had no qualms about giving backdoor appointments and jobs to the partymen and cronies but seemed to be taking delight in torturing sportspersons without giving them the promised jobs for over five years.

