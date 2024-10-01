ADVERTISEMENT

CM should explain gold smuggling: Governor

Published - October 01, 2024 08:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s at Sabari Ashram on Tuesday, during the concluding session of the year-long centenary celebrations of the historic ashram, also known as Kerala’s Sabarmati due to Mahatma Gandhi’s three visits. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should respond to the allegations raised in connection with the gold smuggling centred around Calicut International Airport at Karipur.

“He [Vijayan] should come forward and tell us what action has been taken by the government against the gold smugglers who have indulged in anti-national activities,” said Mr. Khan.

“He is holding the reins of power. He cannot just talk to the Press and take no action. Why has no action been taken? Whose fault is it if action is not being taken? It is a serious matter. I have read about it only today,” the Governor said.

Mr. Khan was here to inaugurate the valedictory function of the year-long centenary celebrations of Shabari Ashram at Akathethara.

The Governor said that he would seek a report from the government soon after he reaches the State capital. He said the government had clear knowledge about the arms and routes of gold smuggling rackets.

Shawl catches fire

The Governor’s shawl caught fire from a lamp while he was paying floral tributes at the photo of Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram. His security guards doused the fire soon, preventing it from spreading.

Mr. Khan paid homage to Gandhi at the place where Gandhi used to stay whenever he reached Palakkad. After that, he proceeded to the main centre, where he paid floral tributes.

