GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM should explain gold smuggling: Governor

Published - October 01, 2024 08:29 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s at Sabari Ashram on Tuesday, during the concluding session of the year-long centenary celebrations of the historic ashram, also known as Kerala’s Sabarmati due to Mahatma Gandhi’s three visits.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan’s at Sabari Ashram on Tuesday, during the concluding session of the year-long centenary celebrations of the historic ashram, also known as Kerala’s Sabarmati due to Mahatma Gandhi’s three visits. | Photo Credit: K.K. Mustafah

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said here on Tuesday that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should respond to the allegations raised in connection with the gold smuggling centred around Calicut International Airport at Karipur.

“He [Vijayan] should come forward and tell us what action has been taken by the government against the gold smugglers who have indulged in anti-national activities,” said Mr. Khan.

“He is holding the reins of power. He cannot just talk to the Press and take no action. Why has no action been taken? Whose fault is it if action is not being taken? It is a serious matter. I have read about it only today,” the Governor said.

Mr. Khan was here to inaugurate the valedictory function of the year-long centenary celebrations of Shabari Ashram at Akathethara.

The Governor said that he would seek a report from the government soon after he reaches the State capital. He said the government had clear knowledge about the arms and routes of gold smuggling rackets.

Shawl catches fire

The Governor’s shawl caught fire from a lamp while he was paying floral tributes at the photo of Mahatma Gandhi at the ashram. His security guards doused the fire soon, preventing it from spreading.

Mr. Khan paid homage to Gandhi at the place where Gandhi used to stay whenever he reached Palakkad. After that, he proceeded to the main centre, where he paid floral tributes.

Published - October 01, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.