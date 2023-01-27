CM sets the tone for LDF’s LS campaign by flagging ‘threats’ to minorities under BJP rule

January 27, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan seemed to set the “threat posed to minorities” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government as the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) primary talking point for the 2024 Lok Sabha (LS) election campaign.

Mr. Vijayan sought to woo Muslim and Christian support for the LDF by flagging an alleged move by the BJP-led Central government to axe special protection for minorities enshrined in the Constitution by altering the founding document’s fundamental structure through Parliamentary fiat.

Mr. Vijayan at a public meeting on Thursday used Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s controversial postulation that Parliament could alter the Constitution’s basic structure as a foil to push home the LDF’s political narrative.

He said it ran against the grain of the Supreme Court order, which denied Parliament the legislative leverage to alter the basic structure of the Constitution while upholding its authority to amend the founding document.

Mr. Vijayan likened the “predicament of minorities” under BJP rule to that faced by Jews in Germany when the Nazi party assumed control of the Parliament (the Reichstag).

He said the Nazi party passed laws contrary to the basic structure of the Weimar Constitution to the peril of minority Jews and political opponents, notably communists.

Mr. Vijayan also sought to counter the BJP’s bid to woo Christian votes by flagging attacks against churches and clergy in States ruled by the party in North India.

He harked back to the “bulldozing” of Muslim houses in New Delhi, the criminalisation of triple talaq, the “rebranding” of ancient mosques as temples, the 2018 gang rape and murder of a six-year-old Muslim girl in Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, and the “patently anti-Muslim” Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) to drive home his point that Muslims were in peril under BJP rule.

Mr. Vijayan’s political pitch dovetailed with the LDF’s call for a “broad agreement” between secular democratic forces, notably the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to whittle down the BJP’s “electoral autocracy” in Parliament to preserve the Constitution and its core values forged in the fires of the freedom struggle.

Congress has not taken kindly to the LDF’s bid, fearing it could damage its poll prospects and render the United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance shaky.

BJP state president K. Surendran termed Mr. Vijayan’s speech fear-mongering for minority votes. He said the CM had parroted the Islamist view of India.