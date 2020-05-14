Kerala

CM sets template for post-COVID-19 life

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has set the template for social life after the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said here on Thursday that the World Health Organisation (WHO) had indicated that the pestilence was here to stay until the world discovered a vaccine. The virulence had ushered in a new normal. Hence, people should become accustomed to wearing masks in public to reduce the risk of transmission.

They should adhere to social-distancing measures in restaurants, public transport, markets, shopping centres and other common facilities. Businesses should allot time slots to customers to prevent commotion and crowding on their premises. The public should avoid overcrowding at all costs. They should plan their activities and avoid unnecessary travel.

Mr. Vijayan made no mention of opening up public parks, stadiums, swimming pools, sporting facilities, gymnasiums, malls, cinema halls, spas, barbershops and cosmetic treatment centres.

However, an official said the government would take a call on the matter soon. The government was yet to decide on the resumption of cinema and television serial shooting despite pleas from the entertainment industry.

Mr. Vijayan said the State could not avoid any slip-up in its vigil against the virus.

