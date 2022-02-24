CM sees UDF-BJP bid to besmirch govt.

Aim is to undermine govt.’s development agenda

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of partnering with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to undermine the Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s ambitious development agenda by conspiring to bog down the government in unfounded scandals.

Winding up the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in The Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the coordinated plot to tarnish the government had failed at the hustings in 2021.

The people had diminished the controversies surrounding the gold smuggling case, arson in the Secretariat, and engaging a US-based fishing company to harvest the State's marine wealth to damp squibs.

A similar unholy nexus had tried to undermine the land reforms introduced by the EMS Namboodiripad government in 1957. The UDF had in vain attempted to breathe new life into the moribund gold case. Mr. Vijayan said it remained unclear who had imported the gold and for whom. The investigating agencies were hard-pressed to answer the critical question.