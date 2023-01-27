CM sees political conspiracy at the Central level to undermine the Constitution’s secular and federal values by Parliamentary fiat

January 27, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called for the coming together of secular, regional and democratic forces to defy what he termed attempts at the highest levels of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Central government to relegate minorities to a subaltern status by negating the founding spirit of the Constitution via parliamentary fiat.

Inaugurating a public meeting to defend the Constitution against attempts to whittle down its secular and democratic foundations on Republic Day, Mr. Vijayan spotlighted Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s denial of the “basic structure doctrine” espoused by the Supreme Court (SC) in the landmark Kesavananda Bharathi case verdict.

Mr. Vijayan said the Vice President disagreed with the SC ruling that Parliament could amend the Constitution but not its basic structure.

Mr. Dhankar’s ominous statement smacked of electoral autocracy and did not augur well for parliamentary democracy.

He said Mr. Dhankar’s words indicated a larger political conspiracy to rid the Constitution of its secular, democratic, and federal values forged in the fire of the Independence movement.

Mr. Vijayan said the inheritors of the very political force that turned its back on the sacrificial struggle against colonial rule now plotted to pervert the Constitution’s founding core forged in the fires of the Independence movement.

He likened the political situation in the country to that faced by Germany in the 1930s when the Nazi party took control of the Parliament (the Reichstag).

Mr. Vijayan said the Nazi party passed laws contrary to the basic structure of the Weimar constitution, which, in its original form, guaranteed civil liberties.

It used its parliamentary majority to target minorities, notably Jews, and political enemies, communists by mandate.

The Nazis used their parliamentary majority to give legislative backing to their precept that Jews and communists were fifth columnists (internal enemies). “The rest is history,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had declared 14% Muslims and 2% Christians in the country as internal enemies.

Its political frontmen in power have bulldozed the houses of minorities, criminalised triple talaq, imposed the patently anti-Muslim Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), tried to rebrand ancient mosques as temples, and attacked Christians accusing them of proselytising, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the Centre had undermined the Constitution’s fifth and sixth schedule that guaranteed special protections to historically marginalised Dalits and Tribals.

Quoting the National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) latest statistics, Mr. Vijayan said, “A Dalit is attacked every 18 minutes in the country. At least two Dalit women are raped every minute in caste hate-spurred violence. The RSS has feted the aggressors and won rapists and murderers remission of the sentence”.

Mr. Vijayan said renaissance values, high literacy, and progressive outlook had rendered Kerala an oasis of peace, development, tolerance, liberty and secularism. However, Kerala should not lose its guard against the rise of right-wing revanchism.