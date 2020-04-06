CM seeks waiver of fee

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has sought waiver of fee for the emergency certificate issued by the Indian Embassy in Kuwait for those availing the amnesty announced by the state of Kuwait till April 30.
In a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs S. Jaishankar on Monday, the Chief Minister said 40,00 Non-Resident Indians in Kuwait would get the benefit of the amnesty scheme and would be able to return to the country.
At present, the fee for the certificate was five Kuwait dinars and this would be approximately ₹1,222. As the amnesty declared by the Kuwait government was of great help to the Indian workers who had been trapped there without any proper job or income, Mr. Vijayan said the External Affairs Minister should intervene to waive the fee to eligible persons.
