CM seeks speedy prosecution in POCSO cases

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday called for speedy prosecution in case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Chairing a top-level meeting on child protection, Mr. Vijayan said the prosecution should help courts complete trials in such cases within a year of the occurrence of the crime. Speedy justice would serve as a social deterrent, he said.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would seek High Court sanction to train prosecutors and judges to conduct POCSO cases in victim-friendly mode.

He the police should work in conjunction with various departments to ensure child welfare and protection. The government would launch a gender sensitisation campaign in all its departments.

Mr. Vijayan said crime mapping would allow police to forecast offences against women and children. The police could identify localities where women and children feel vulnerable or unsafe.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, Health Minister Veena George, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) T. K. Jose, and State Police Chief Anil Kanth were present.