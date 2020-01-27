CM seeks special flight to airlift Indians

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take steps to operate a special flight to Wuhan or a nearby functional airport and airlift the Indian nationals stranded there in view of the worsening novel corona virus (nCova) infection in the Chinese province.

Expressing the concern of the State, the Chief Minister in a letter to the Prime Minister on Monday pointed out that information from the relatives of the students from Kerala studying in various universities in Wuhan showed that the situation was grave and that the Yichang area had also been affected.

Medical assistance

“It may be appropriate to consider operating a special flight to Wuhan or a nearby functional airport and airlift the Indian nationals stranded there and bring them back to India,” said Mr. Vijayan. The State was ready to offer the assistance of medical professionals in case the Indians being evacuated from Wuhan were to be medically attended to.

The Chief Minister pointed out in the letter that he had written to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on January 24 seeking a comprehensive assessment of the emerging situation and to provide necessary assistance to the people of Indian origin, most of whom were students of Wuhan University.

The Prime Minister has also been requested to give necessary instruction to the Indian Embassy in China to act pro-actively and provide necessary assistance and reassurance to Indians, including Keralites, stranded in Wuhan and Yichang.