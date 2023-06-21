CM seeks public’s cooperation to combat infectious diseases

June 21, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST

Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for mass mobilisation of the public and collective efforts to combat the State’s seasonal epidemic of infectious diseases

Individual measures at the household level was the need of the hour to reduce vector breeding. He called for intensive source reduction measures across the State under the leadership of the local self governing bodies to reduce the spread of dengue fever.

ADVERTISEMENT

Individuals should ensure that their homes are not vector breeding grounds by clearing all possible sources where rain water can stagnate. Indoor breeding of mosquitoes should be prevented by clearing out the water collection under potted indoor plants and refrigerator drip trays, Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that special attention was required to ensure that the plantation sector, construction sites, scrap wholesale shops and migrant labour camps required special attention

The Chief Minister also called for the universal observation of “dry days” across the State on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday dry day observation will be for schools, Saturday for offices and workplaces and Sunday for households

Mr. Pinarayi pointed out that leptospirosis was a disease which was prone to sudden worsening and high mortality. He appealed to all persons whose occupations put them at the risk of contracting the disease -- farm labourers, cleaning workers, dairy farmers and gardeners who were in contact with water, soil and mud frequently -- to consume Doxycycline as prophylaxis as instructed by the health workers. The drug was being distributed free of cost from all public hospitals.

The public should come together to ensure that infectious diseases do not pose a serious threat to health by keeping the environment in households, work and public places clean . The government will coordinate all measures necessary to combat the public health threat, Mr. Vijayan said in his message to the public.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.