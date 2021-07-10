CM seeks people’s cooperation in tackling Zika

Thiruvananthapuram

10 July 2021 21:28 IST

One more case of Zika confirmed in capital

Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday said that the reporting of Zika viral infection in the State was was not totally unexpected, given the high density of Aedes species of mosquitoes across the State.

While the State had launched State-wide control measures, people should see to it that their homes were not the breeding ground for Aedes. Source reduction activities are also important. Vector control units under the Health Department would be strengthened.

15 cases

Meanwhile, one more case of Zika infection has been confirmed in the State, taking the number of lab-confirmed cases in the State to 15.

The sample belonged to the second lot of 27 samples that had been collected from Nanthencode in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation and sent for testing to the NIV unit at Alappuzha.

Another 17 samples sent to NIV in the first lot has tested negative for Zika, the office of the Health Minister said.