CM seeks NITI Aayog help for key projects

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday solicited the support of the NITI Aayog in taking forward key projects in Kerala.

Chairing a meeting here to discuss the challenges faced by the State in various sectors, he sought the support of the NITI Aayog in setting up an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Kerala. He called for the support of the think tank in the State’s efforts to establish centres of excellence in higher education, start cargo flights from the Kannur airport, launch expatriate schemes, and kick-start projects for railway network development.

Mr. Vijayan said NITI Aayog member V.K. Paul had lauded the State for its social security initiatives. Dr. Paul had appreciated the achievements registered by Kerala in the social, health and education sectors and in the sustainable development index.

‘Support farmers’

NITI Aayog members urged the State to promote value addition of crops and seafood processing. They also stressed the need to promote coconut cultivation in eight districts and support farmers in spices production. They extended support to transform Kerala into a knowledge society. Dr. Paul called for steps to control the incidence of non communicable and lifestyle diseases in the State. Vice chairman, Planning Board V.K. Ramachandran, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, senior adviser, NITI Aayog Neelam Patel and officials participated.