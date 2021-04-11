CM scared to take action against Jaleel: Krishnadas

‘CPI(M)'s affinity is more towards Mr. Jaleel's capital’

Accusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of being scared to take action against Minister for Higher Education K.T. Jaleel, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) convener P.K. Krishnadas has said the CPI(M)'s affinity is more towards Mr. Jaleel's capital than to Karl Marx's capital.

He was speaking to presspersons at an NDA election committee office here on Sunday.

“The Lok Ayukta has unequivocally made it clear that Mr. Jaleel has no right to continue as a Minister. However, the Mr. Vijayan has remained silent. The CPI(M)'s decision to shield Mr. Jaleel even after an adverse order reveals the party's fall. Mr. Jaleel will not have been able to get this illegal posting done without the intervention of the Chief Minister,” said Mr. Krishnadas.

He said Mr. Jaleel was getting the kind of consideration and support which no other leader in the Left party had received till now. Mr. Jaleel was the middleman in the unsavoury dealings of top CPI(M) leaders. Mr. Vijayan was scared that all these would come out in the open if any action was taken against Mr. Jaleel, said Mr. Krishnadas.

He demanded that the State government withdraw the investigation that it has launched against Central agencies which had been investigating the gold smuggling and other scams. The government is attempting to scuttle their investigation through such actions. The government was even reluctant to investigate the allegations regarding the scam in the LIFE project brought out by the Opposition and the media. But, it suddenly swung into action when the Central agencies began investigating the case, he said.

Mr. Krishnadas said the LDF would not have continuity of power in Kerala and that the Left would sit in the Opposition.