CM scared of facing people: Surendran

Thrissur

05 December 2020 23:08 IST

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan, who is scared of facing people, is keeping away from election campaigns, BJP State unit president K. Surendran has said.

He was addressing ‘Thaddeshapporu’, an election programme organised by the Thrissur Press Club on Saturday.

“The Chief Minister is doing online campaigning in the name of safety against COVID-19. So what about the safety of LDF candidates and the workers. Even the Prime Minister is going for election campaigning by maintaining COVID-19 guidelines. But Mr. Vijayan is not facing people. ,” Mr. Surendran said.

The posters of LDF candidates did not exhibit photos of the Chief Minister. The gold smuggling case and corruption charges had damaged his image, the BJP leader alleged. New statements of Swapna Suresh would put him in more trouble. The Chief Minister is the main beneficiary of the gold smuggling case, he added.