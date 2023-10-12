CM says Opposition politics leans on libellous lies amplified by partisan media

October 12, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan suggested that Opposition politics in Kerala leaned heavily on questionable news amplified by partisan media outlets and dubious social media platforms instead of constructive and fact-based criticism of the government.

At a press conference here on October 12, Mr. Vijayan said Congress in the State was perhaps the only party seeking advice from media persons, including some social media satraps, on fine-tuning its political messaging by ferreting around for falsehoods to prosecute recriminatory campaigns against the government.

Mr. Vijayan claimed that the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) had invited a social media person to a meeting of its top political executive.

He said the purpose was to generate new lines of attack against the government based on self-generated falsehoods, cherrypicked information and sheer eyewash.

Mr. Vijayan said certain entities excelled in intimately controlling the editorial direction of news stories by regurgitating untruths so often that the public tend to confuse them with facts. Such elements have imperilled trustworthy journalism.

Mr. Vijayan said big money fuelled Congress’s attempts at misinformation aimed at creating political capital.

When asked whether the Opposition was behind the alleged conspiracy to denigrate Health Minister Veena George’s office, Mr. Vijayan retorted, ”Do you (journalists) think the ruling front perpetrated the lie”.

False allegations

Mr. Vijayan said that the police had exposed the false allegation that the Minister’s office assistant had accepted a bribe for facilitating a temporary posting in the Ayush Mission.

“It was a wilful lie generated for denigrating Kerala’s public health achievements, including the successful containment of the recent Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

It was a falsehood created for the evening television commentariat to tarnish the government. “The facts are all out in the news now, and police will soon expose the conspirators,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said the recriminatory campaign’s final casualty was Kerala’s global standing and public image.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was often a victim of the rat race between sensationalist media entities hooked to viewership ratings.

The ruthless struggle for viewership and circulation numbers has destroyed Kerala’s civil discourse. “I request the media to introspect where it is headed. Journalists should be their own harshest critics”, Mr. Vijayan said.