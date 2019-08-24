CM says it’s time to restore waterbodies

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the time has come to restore canals and streams to avert natural calamities such as floods.

Inaugurating a function to honour fishermen and others who had been involved in relief and rescue operation in areas recently affected by the floods, the Chief Minister said most streams, canals and brooks that in the past had served to drain the floodwaters were blocked for temporary gains.

“We used to conserve such streams in the past and now we should rejuvenate them to restore areas for the water to flow,” he said, warning that blocking the natural flow of water would prove harmful.” It was time to start thinking of providing “room for water” for managing flood situations. The project, ‘Room for the River’, introduced in the Netherlands, was aimed at protecting flood-prone areas adjoining rivers and improving water management, he added.

Relocation

Mr. Vijayan said many landslip-prone places were not suitable for residential purposes and building houses. People should think of relocating from such places to avert danger to their lives, he said, referring to the mishaps in Wayanad and Malappuram districts. Human life was more valuable than anything else, he added.

The Chief Minister said the government had initiated a study to identify places that were not suitable for constructing buildings. The report was expected to be completed in three months, he said. Permission would not be granted to build houses in disaster-prone areas, he added.

The government would plan schemes to rehabilitate people from such areas where many houses were washed away in the floods, he said.