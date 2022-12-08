CM says Centre has no recourse but to sanction SilverLine

December 08, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly the Central government has no recourse but to sanction Kerala’s ambitious 540-km-long semi-high-speed railway project, SilverLine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said similar projects were under way in eight other States. The Centre could not deny Kerala alone.

Replying to an adjournment motion moved by Congress legislator Roji. M. John, Mr. Vijayan said that the SilverLine naysayers need not draw any hope from the government’s redeployment of Revenue officials assigned to acquire land for the project.

“It’s a temporary measure until the Centre sanctions SilverLine. The government has not retreated from the scheme,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan pointed out that the Gail pipeline project, NH-66 widening, and Edamon-Kochi power highway had initially faced local resistance. The government chose the path of compensation and rehabilitation to tide over the objections.

Mr. Vijayan said SilverLine would open up Kerala’s verdant hinterlands to development, decongest the State’s highways and reduce its overall carbon footprint. It would catalyse the State’s economic growth. He sought the Opposition’s support to get a Vande Bharat train link from Mangaluru in Karnataka to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu via Kerala.

Indian Union Muslim League legislator P.K. Kunhalikutty said his party had initially objected to NH-66 widening. But the government’s compensation and rehabilitation package helped win the hearts and minds of people. Nevertheless, SilverLine did not fall into the same “essential development” category.

Mr. Vijayan’s assertive stance on SilverLine gave ammunition to Congress to attack the government. KPCC president K. Sudhakaran said the government had challenged the people.

Mr. Vijayan had stated “arrogantly” that the concrete markers laid to indicate SilverLine’s alignment would remain. Congress would take up the gauntlet thrown down by the Government. The party would oppose the project even if the Centre sanctions it, he said.

Mr. Sudhakaran demanded that the government withdraw the cases registered against SilverLine protesters. “They are not criminals. Merely families fighting for their land and livelihood against big development,” he said.