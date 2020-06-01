CM rules out large gatherings

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday ruled out allowing large gatherings, religious or otherwise, for now. He said he would confer with religious leaders on the proposed opening of places of worship from June 8. The Centre has disallowed gatherings till June 30. It might issue guidelines for States regarding religious congregations later.

Mr. Vijayan said allowing large gatherings at the current juncture could jeopardise reverse quarantine. The measure is to protect persons above 65 years and those with co-morbidities from contracting the coronavirus infection.

The government has allowed the Guruvayur Sreekrishna temple to permit marriages. However, not more than 50 persons could attend an event. The Devaswom has to ensure that visitors maintained physical distancing and adhered to the disease prevention protocol. The State has also allowed marriages in auditoriums and wedding halls with the same set of restrictions.

Cinema shooting

Cinema shooting could resume in a limited manner at indoor locations, studios and sets. No outdoor filming would be allowed.

A location should not have more than 50 persons at any given time.

“You can also shoot on the premises of houses and so on,” Mr. Vijayan clarified.

Filming of television serials and reality shows could recommence in a restrained mode with not more than 25 persons at the scene.

Mr. Vijayan warned chartered flight operators from overcharging Gulf returnees. He said they could only charge the airfare fixed by the Central government.