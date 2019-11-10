Kerala

CM reviews arrangements at Sabarimala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan chairs a high-level meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday to review the arrangements for the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage.

300 additional health workers will be deployed for better health-care facilities

A meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday to assess the preparations for the annual pilgrim season at Sabarimala was informed that 300 additional health workers would be deployed as part of improved health-care facilities for pilgrims.

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation would operate 210 services from the base camp at Nilackal to Pampa. As many as 379 additional services would be operated to Sabarimala along various routes.

The meeting reviewed the preparations made by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and government departments. Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran said all arrangements were in place for the pilgrimage. Water supply and health-care facilities, pollution control, sanitation facilities, security, transport, road repairs and accommodation for officials on duty were discussed.

MLAs Raju Abraham and E.S. Bijimol; Chief Secretary Tom Jose; TDB president A. Padmakumar; State Police Chief Loknath Behra; Additional Directors General of Police Ananthakrishnan and R. Sreelekha; and Principal Secretary, Devaswom, Biswanath Sinha; and heads of other departments were present.

Comments
