CM releases SIEMAT journal

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan released Edulead, the State Institute of Educational Management and Training (SIEMAT)’s research journal, on Tuesday.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty received the first copy. Edulead chief editor and SIEMAT director B. Aburaj and chief coordinator A. Suresh Babu spoke.

Research papers on education planning, management and leadership have been included in the journal which will be made available to research institutions, libraries, and policy making bodies, said Mr. Aburaj.