CM rejects anti-incumbency as reason for LDF’s electoral setback

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has rejected the allegation that an anti-incumbency feeling among voters against the State government was among the reasons for the setbacks suffered by Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidates in the recent Lok Sabha polls, while asking those who supported the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to introspect if their stand was correct.

Opening the State conference of the Kerala NGO Union here on Saturday evening, he also claimed that the Congress had reached a “consensus” with the BJP to weaken the LDF in the elections. The United Democratic Front (UDF) had got the help of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as well.

Mr. Vijayan said that the victory of the UDF candidates should not be viewed as a verdict against the LDF. The results of the recent Lok Sabha polls had been in favour of the UDF. Also, a large section of the people in the State thought that a Congress-led alliance should come to power at the Centre.

“However, the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) should ask themselves if they have lost their face. Is the IUML, the second major constituent of the UDF, echoing the ideas of the Jamaat-e-Islami and the SDPI? That the Congress did not object to this is not something that they should be proud of,” the Chief Minister pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Vijayan, without naming anyone, also took a dig at a section within the Christian community, which reportedly voted in favour of Suresh Gopi, the victorious National Democratic Alliance candidate from the Thrissur seat. “The sections who helped the BJP should rethink if what they did was right. It is apparent that the Central government tried to influence those people. There had been discussions between the heads of those sections and senior BJP functionaries to reach an understanding. They did not think about the attacks against their own people, who had to flee abandoning their properties,” he said. Mr. Vijayan alleged that those people supported the BJP not because of any grouse against the LDF, They succumbed to pressures and took an opportunistic stand to protect their vested interests, he claimed.

The Chief Minister also promised to clear the dearness allowance dues of government employees and pensioners and the pending social security pension for various sections. He blamed the Union government for strangling the financial resources of the State, which has led to a serious crisis in the State.