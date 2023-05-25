CM reiterates zero tolerance towards corrupt employees

May 25, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Taking a dim view of the arrest of a village assistant for alleged bribery in Palakkad, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reiterated the government’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

He also emphasised the need for a collective effort to root the evil out by reporting the prevalence of such malpractices committed by erring colleagues.

Inaugurating the 54th State conference of the Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) here on Thursday, Mr. Vijayan said the State took pride in being one of the least corrupt in the country.

Tarnishing goodwill

However, the actions of a minority continued to bring great shame to the land. Lamenting the prevalence of a few in government service who had “doctorates” in corruption, he said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government would never protect such elements whose actions tarnish the goodwill of departments and civil service as a whole.

Referring to the arrest of the field assistant at Palakkayam village in Palakkad a few days ago, Mr. Vijayan said it was a matter of serious concern that his colleagues failed to report the offence. “We must introspect on how corruption as large-scale as the one that unfolded there (at the Palakkayam village office) went unreported. While it might be difficult to detect such malpractices in big offices, it is difficult to believe that his (the accused person’s) colleagues were oblivious to what happened there,” he pointed out.

Delayed file disposal

He was also critical against actions that stalled the disposal of long-pending files. Urging government employees not to treat the public as enemies, he cautioned those who delayed resolution of applications.

While elaborating on the State’s development goals, the Chief Minister exhorted civil servants to prepare themselves to address problems associated with rapid urbanisation. With 90% of the State’s population expected to become urbanites by 2035, the trend is bound to bring a plethora of challenges.

KMCSU president N.S. Shine presided over the inaugural session. Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran, CPI (M) district secretary V. Joy, MLA, and KMCSU secretary Suresh Kumar were among those present.

