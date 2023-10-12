CM refutes Governor’s charge, says will call on him when required

October 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rebutted Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s accusation that he seldom visited Raj Bhavan.

“He can’t make such a statement. I have no issues in calling on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. I have done so several times and will call on him if required again,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Earlier, Mr. Khan had alleged that Mr. Vijayan had forsaken the latter’s Constitutional duty of calling on the Governor and briefing him on matters of State in person. He had also frowned on Mr. Vijayan’s practice of sending Ministers and top officials to parley with Raj Bhavan on administrative and legislative matters.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the government had despatched Ministers to meet Mr. Khan because they could brief the Governor better on bills held up by Raj Bhavan for no particular reason. “The Governor is striking a particular stance on signing Bills legislated by the Assembly into law. I am willing to call on Mr. Khan if such a visit would break the impasse,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said a Cabinet reshuffle in November was a figment of media imagination. “The LDF shall settle the issue of mid-term Cabinet berth swap between single parties in the coalition”, Mr. Vjayan said.

The Chief Minister said the Centre’s refusal to give a ministerial delegation from Kerala to attend a regional conference of the Gulf Malayalee diaspora in Saudi Arabia was a trespass on federal principles.

Mr. Vijayan rebutted the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s accusation that the government was apathetic to high-achieving athletes. He reeled off a list of athletes who were commended, awarded and given employment by the LDF government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.