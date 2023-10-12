HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM refutes Governor’s charge, says will call on him when required

October 12, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan rebutted Governor Arif Mohammad Khan’s accusation that he seldom visited Raj Bhavan.

“He can’t make such a statement. I have no issues in calling on the Governor at the Raj Bhavan. I have done so several times and will call on him if required again,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Earlier, Mr. Khan had alleged that Mr. Vijayan had forsaken the latter’s Constitutional duty of calling on the Governor and briefing him on matters of State in person. He had also frowned on Mr. Vijayan’s practice of sending Ministers and top officials to parley with Raj Bhavan on administrative and legislative matters.

He said the government had despatched Ministers to meet Mr. Khan because they could brief the Governor better on bills held up by Raj Bhavan for no particular reason. “The Governor is striking a particular stance on signing Bills legislated by the Assembly into law. I am willing to call on Mr. Khan if such a visit would break the impasse,” Mr. Vijayan said.

Mr. Vijayan said a Cabinet reshuffle in November was a figment of media imagination. “The LDF shall settle the issue of mid-term Cabinet berth swap between single parties in the coalition”, Mr. Vjayan said.

The Chief Minister said the Centre’s refusal to give a ministerial delegation from Kerala to attend a regional conference of the Gulf Malayalee diaspora in Saudi Arabia was a trespass on federal principles.

Mr. Vijayan rebutted the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s accusation that the government was apathetic to high-achieving athletes. He reeled off a list of athletes who were commended, awarded and given employment by the LDF government.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.