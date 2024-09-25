CM recalls Yechury’s warm relations with Kerala CPI(M)

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday remembered Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who passed away on September 12, as a leader who was able to grasp the big picture with respect to the issues facing the nation.

An able, well-liked leader right from his student days, Yechury connected with people with ease and played a vital role in bringing their problems to the fore, more recently during the farmers’ protests, Mr. Vijayan said at a memorial meeting organised in Thiruvananthapuram.

Describing Yechury as a major figure of the international Communist movement, Mr. Vijayan recalled his contributions to building unity among Left parties. He was also the “closest” friend that secular, democratic forces had, Mr. Vijayan said. “He was, without doubt, one of the tallest intellectuals in India, but was nevertheless an unassuming person who was pleasant to everyone and approached issues with equanimity,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan recalled the warm relations that Yechury had with the Kerala unit of the CPI(M), adding that his death leaves a void that cannot be filled easily.

CPI(M) Polit Bureaumember S. Ramachandran Pillai presided over the function. He remembered his former party colleague as a skilful Left leader who maintained strong relations with secular, democratic forces at the national level. CPI(M) State secretary M. V. Govindan said that, in Yechury’s death, national politics has lost a tall leader who sought to guide it in the right direction.

Minister for Registration Ramachandran Kadannapally, Congress leader and MLA P.C. Vishnunadh, CPI leader Pannian Raveendran, CPI(M) leader M.A. Baby, N. Jayaraj of Kerala Congress (M), IUML general secretary P.M.A. Salam, NCP-SP leader P.C. Chacko, Mathew T. Thomas of Janata Dal (S) and Mons Joseph of the Kerala Congress also spoke.