ADVERTISEMENT

CM questions IT ‘survey’ on BBC offices

February 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has questioned the integrity of the IT ‘survey’ at the offices of the BBC in Mumbai and New Delhi.

In a statement here, Mr. Vijayan said the survey had come close on the heels of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The news production had incensed the BJP leadership and caused the Union government to stop its screening. The Centre also evoked emergency powers under the IT Act to force social media sites to pull it down.

The Centre’s actions had drawn flak globally. Mr. Vijayan said any infringement on media rights was condemnable.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US