CM questions IT ‘survey’ on BBC offices

February 14, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has questioned the integrity of the IT ‘survey’ at the offices of the BBC in Mumbai and New Delhi.

In a statement here, Mr. Vijayan said the survey had come close on the heels of a BBC documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots. The news production had incensed the BJP leadership and caused the Union government to stop its screening. The Centre also evoked emergency powers under the IT Act to force social media sites to pull it down.

The Centre’s actions had drawn flak globally. Mr. Vijayan said any infringement on media rights was condemnable.

