Pinarayi pursuing vendetta politics: BJP MP

Meenakshi Lekhi alleges bid to ‘sidestep’ ED probe

The case registered by the Crime Branch against Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials is an attempt by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to ‘sidestep’ the ongoing ED investigation, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Meenakshi Lekhi has said.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday in connection with the Assembly polls, Ms. Lekhi said the Chief Minister and the Speaker were pursuing ‘vendetta politics.’ “An accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, who worked in the Chief Minister’s office, confessed that she did everything at the behest of the CM and the Speaker,” Ms. Lekhi said.

Congress members, including those from Kerala, who were disillusioned by the opportunistic politics of their leaders, were meeting her, Ms. Lekhi said, although she declined to divulge names.

“The Congress party in Kerala is in splinters due to its non-performance. They have realised that their leaders are hand in glove with the Left. So they would rather join the BJP,” she said.

‘Game of deception’

The BJP will do very well in Kerala this time as the people of the State have recognised the ‘game of deception’ and the ‘mock battles’ played by the LDF and the UDF, she said. “It is the LUDF that the BJP is fighting, not the LDF or the UDF. It is one party, as both happen to be two sides of the same coin. If I were to define LUDF, I would say Lovers Underground Deception Front,” she said.

The BJP manifesto, to be released soon, will focus on fulfilling promises on four Vs - Vyavasayam (industry), Vidyabhyasam (education), Vishudha Bharanam (clean governance) and Vikasanam (development), she said.