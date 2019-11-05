CM proposes joint control room with neighbouring States at Sabarimala

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has suggested the setting up of a joint control room of all neighbouring States at Pampa, and control rooms in the capital cities of all South Indian States during the upcoming Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season at Sabarimala.

He was addressing an inter-State meeting on Sabarimala pilgrimage, attended by Ministers from Tamil Madu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also requested the Ministers to conduct awareness campaigns in their respective States to ensure a smooth, environment-friendly pilgrimage.

Fragile area

“The Periyar Tiger Reserve, where Sabarimala is located, is an abode of rare flora and fauna. But the delicate environment in that region is affected during the pilgrimage season. To ensure that the fragile ecological area faces no such threat, the government has declared it as a plastic-free zone. The Travancore Devaswom Board and the Kerala Water Authority have arranged an alternate mechanism to provide free drinking water to devotees, with the setting up of hundreds of water kiosks. Devotees are also not to carry plastic in their irumudikettu. Only if devotees strictly adhere to the directives will we be able to achieve the goal of an environment-friendly pilgrimage. I request the Ministers from the neighbouring States to organise necessary awareness campaigns in vernacular media,” said Mr. Vijayan.

He said that a hospital that worked round-the-clock would be opened at Pampa and the Sannidhanam. Services of specialist doctors including cardiologists and paramedical staff would be made available. Oxygen parlours and temporary dispensaries would be set up in Kottayam and Idukki. It would be helpful if medical volunteers from neighbouring States also assisted the State in this regard, said the Chief Minister.

In case any devotee passed away during pilgrimage, arrangements had been made at the government hospital in Pathanamthitta for embalming bodies before being taken to the home State, he said.

“Many devotees from other States make pilgrimage on foot through the 21 kilometre path from Erumely to Azhuthakadavu. Wild animals are found in this region at night. Hence, no one will be allowed to use this path after 3 p.m. Respective governments should inform the devotees about the same,” he said.

Hate campaign

Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, who presided over the meeting, said that a widespread hate campaign was unleashed last year in Kerala and neighbouring States against donating money to the Sabarimala temple.

“We have to reiterate that the government is not taking even a single penny from the temple’s revenue. The government is granting huge funds to the State. I request the neighbouring States to give wide publicity against such smear campaigns,” he said.

Sign boards

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Endowments Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao requested that sign boards and announcements should include Telugu language, considering the large number of pilgrims from the State.

Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Sevvoor S. Ramachandran welcomed the arrangements made by the government.

Puducherry Minister for Agriculture R. Kamalakannan also requested for sign boards in Tamil and for provision of temporary travel permits to tourist vehicles without waiting time.