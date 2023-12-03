ADVERTISEMENT

CM promises permanent solution to paddy farmers’ woes

December 03, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Navakerala Sadas completes Palakkad district leg. Chief Minister addresses gatherings at Chittur, Tharoor, Alathur, and Nemmara

The Hindu Bureau

The Left Democratic Front (LDF) government’s ongoing Cabinet outreach programme titled Navakerala Sadas concluded its Palakkad district leg on Sunday by covering the Assembly constituencies of Chittur, Nemmara, Tharoor, and Alathur.

Addressing a breakfast meeting with invited guests at Chittur, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a permanent solution for the woes of paddy farmers would be chalked out soon. “The government has a pro-farmer policy. It will do anything possible to help the farmers,” he said, adding that some technical issues were responsible for the delays and hurdles. “We are trying for a permanent solution to the problems of paddy farmers,” he said.

Huge turnout

Invited guests from Chittur, Alathur, Tharoor and Nemmara constituencies attended the breakfast meeting. The Chief Minister later addressed gatherings at Chittur, Tharoor, Alathur, and Nemmara. Addressing the people at Alathur, Mr. Vijayan said the huge turnout in spite of the calls for boycott by some sections was testimony to the acceptance of the Navakerala Sadas.

K.D. Prasenan, MLA, presided over the function. Minister for Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Ports Ahammad Devarkovil, and Minister for Agriculture P. Prasad spoke.

Addressing the people at Nemmara, Mr. Vijayan said the State and its people had proved time and again that nothing was impossible. “Nothing is impossible if there is unity among and support from the people,” he said.

‘Cash in a week’

K. Babu, MLA, presided. Minister for Forest A.K. Saseendran, Minister for Industries P. Rajeeve, and Minister for Food and Civil Supplies G.R. Anil spoke. Mr. Anil said that the cash for the paddy procured from farmers would be distributed within a week.

