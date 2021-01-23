CM promises measures to prevent drowning deaths

The government has adopted a slew of measures to prevent deaths due to drowning, which include a decision to introduce swimming in the school curriculum, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.
Replying to a submission by C. Divakaran of the Communist Party of India, Mr. Vijayan said the government intended to make sure that all children in the State received swimming training. As many as 3,150 school students had already undergone preliminary training in swimming.
The Directorate of General Education and the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) had been directed to include swimming in the curriculum, Mr. Vijayan said. The Fire and Rescue Services had introduced a ‘safety beat’ mechanism to prevent deaths due to drowning and equip society to tackle water-related emergencies, Mr. Vijayan said.
Actor’s death
The topic came up in the Assembly with Mr. Divakaran pointing out that the death of actor Anil Nedumangad in December had once again brought the issue to the forefront.
He said, on an average, Kerala reported three drownings daily. He said 60% of the victims were below the age of 30. Drownings stood second to road accidents in claiming lives. In 2019 alone, Kerala reported 1,490 deaths due to drowning. The legislator wanted the government to special mark bathing ghats and ensure the services of lifeguards wherever necessary.
He also sought a memorial to Anil Nedumangad .
