CM promises digital education for all students

09 June 2021 20:03 IST

Secretary-level panel to address problems in online classes

Amid escalating concerns over lack of access to digital classes, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised digital education for all students in the State, with priority for tribal children.

He also entrusted the Chief Secretary with setting up a Secretary-level committee to address the problems with regard to online education, which the government plans to start in a phased manner next month.

The Chief Minister was chairing a high-level meeting on online education for school students here on Wednesday.

Children, he said, should be able to pursue their education without being bogged down by the digital divide. With uncertainty over how long the pandemic would drag on, digital classes were unavoidable. Children required digital equipment of their own, just like textbooks, to study.

Internet connectivity

Not having digital equipment was not a reason for a child to be deprived of the right to education. That was not all. Despite owing equipment, many children across the districts were finding it difficult to attend the classes owing to issues with internet connectivity. Such pockets needed to be identified, and steps taken to ensure internet access, he said.

Mr. Vijayan directed that utmost priority be given to addressing the problems in the tribal areas. In areas that lacked electricity supply, generators and solar power could be used.

Facilities for students to study would be arranged in every tribal settlement. Support of individuals, institutions, and corporates could be sought for purchase of equipment. A special fund would be launched for the purpose.

Appeal to service providers

An appeal would be made to internet service providers to provide free connectivity to the needy and waive service charges. School parent-teacher associations should calculate how many students require the facilities, he said.

The support of school alumni and non-resident Indians could also be taken. An elaborate campaign should be launched to seek such support, Mr. Vijayan said.

Minister for Local Self-government M.V. Govindan, Minister for Development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes K. Radhakrishan, Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Minister for Electricity K. Krishnankutty, Chief Secretary V.P. Joy, and Secretaries and Directors of various departments took part in the meeting.