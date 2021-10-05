CM promises action against cybercrimes

Cybercrimes against women will be dealt with strongly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Monday.

Instructions have been issued in this regard to the Police Department, the Chief Minister said, replying to questions in the House.

It is noticed that certain social media use their platform to deliberately target women. Stringent action will be taken against such groups, the Chief Minister said. CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela, who raised the issue in the Assembly, said there existed a situation where women who protested against oppression at various levels were mercilessly targetted on social media.