Kerala

CM promises action against cybercrimes

Cybercrimes against women will be dealt with strongly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Monday.

Instructions have been issued in this regard to the Police Department, the Chief Minister said, replying to questions in the House.

It is noticed that certain social media use their platform to deliberately target women. Stringent action will be taken against such groups, the Chief Minister said. CPI(M) MLA Kanathil Jameela, who raised the issue in the Assembly, said there existed a situation where women who protested against oppression at various levels were mercilessly targetted on social media.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 1:03:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/cm-promises-action-against-cybercrimes/article36832072.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY