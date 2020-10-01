CM promises 50,000 jobs in 100 days

PSC to fill newly-created posts in different sectors

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the government would create 50,000 jobs in the next 100 days.

The government aims to provide profitable employment for every 5 in 1,000 persons in the non-agriculture sector. The administration would publish the names and particulars of persons who have gained employment in the public domain.

Government, quasi-government and State-owned public sector units would provide temporary and permanent employment to eligible persons. The allotment of new courses has opened up 425 new posts in higher secondary schools. It has also led to the creation of 700 new posts and 300 temporary posts in aided colleges.

The government will fill 700 new posts in Medical College Hospitals and 500 in the public health sector. It will employ 1,000 persons as temporary staff in CFLTCs.

The PSC will fill the vacancies. Mr. Vijayan announced a ₹5,000-crore loan package to rejuvenate the industrial sector.