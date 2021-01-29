CM presents State film awards

‘Awards played a key role in growth of Malayalam cinema’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday presented the State Film Awards for 2019 at a function at the Tagore Hall here.

He also presented the J.C. Daniel award to filmmaker Hariharan. Culture Minister A.K. Balan presided. Entry to the function was limited to the award winners and invited guests due to the prevailing COVID-19 protocols.

Mr. Vijayan said that the State film awards, which completed 50 years this year, had played a key role in the artistic growth of Malayalam cinema.

Artistic value

It nurtured those who experimented with new subjects and techniques, providing them the necessary confidence to reach for even greater heights. The awards had honoured artistic value as well as works which stood for progressive values.

Vasanthi, a tale on a woman’s survival against odds, directed by Rahman brothers (Shinos Rahman and Sajas Rahman) won the award for the best film, while Lijo Jose Pellissery picked up his second best director award in three years for Jallikattu. Suraj Venjaramoodu won the best actor (male) award and Kani Kusruti won the best actor (female) award.