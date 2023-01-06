ADVERTISEMENT

CM presents Gouriamma award to Aleida Guevara

January 06, 2023 04:22 am | Updated 12:46 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KERALA:05/01/2023: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presenting the K R Gouriamma International award to Dr Aleida Guevara famous Cuban Child rights activist and daughter of Cheguevara at a function organised by the The KR Gouriamma Foundation in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday as CPI(M) Polit Bureau member MA Baby look on..........photo: Mahinsha S/The Hindu | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan presented the first Gouriamma award, instituted by the K.R. Gouriamma Foundation in memory of the Communist leader, to Aleida Guevara, Cuban child rights advocate and daughter of revolutionary leader Che Guevara, in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. A jury chaired by former Education Minister M.A. Baby and comprising Binoy Viswam, MP, and P.C. Beenakumari, managing trustee of the foundation, unanimously selected Dr. Guevara for the award for her efforts to rehabilitate differently abled children and provide debt relief to developing countries. The award comprises $3,000, a statuette and citation.   

