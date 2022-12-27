ADVERTISEMENT

CM-PM meeting calls for strengthening Central-State relations and expediting development

December 27, 2022 07:55 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi In New Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter’s office in South Block on Tuesday.

Both leaders discussed the emerging threat of another wave of COVID-19 infections and the precautions to contain the pandemic’s resurgence. Mr. Vijayan apprised Mr. Modi of the anti-pandemic measures initiated by Kerala.

Both leaders agreed to strengthen State-Centre relations to expedite development and complete joint infrastructure development projects on time.

Mr. Vijayan briefed Mr. Modi about the steps taken by the Kerala government to speed up land acquisition for National Highway development. They also discussed the progress of the Jal Jeevan mission, a national scheme to pipe potable water to individual households.

It was unclear whether the meeting weighed the social and economic impact of the Supreme Court’s proposed ecologically sensitive buffer zone within a one-km radius of protected forests or Central sanction for SilverLine, Kerala’s proposed semi-high-speed railway project.

The leaders exchanged New Year greetings. Mr. Vijayan gifted Mr. Modi a “Kathakali” sculpture.

Chief Secretary V.P. Joy was present.

