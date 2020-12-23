CM playing communal card: Jamaat

Taking umbrage at a Facebook post of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that the IUML is dominating the UDF, the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind State ameer M.I. Abdul Aziz has said Mr. Vijayan was churning a communal polarisation for temporary political gains in the State.
At a news conference here on Wednesday, Mr. Aziz likened the statement of the Chief Minister to that of an RSS pracharak and that it would help the fascist agenda of the RSS. The CPI(M) leadership was trying to demonise the entire Muslim community and its organisations with an aim to secure the votes of Christian and Hindu communities, he said.
He said the CPI(M) was also deliberately trying to create an Islamophobia view and anti- Muslim sentiments which the imperialist forces were doing at the global level and the BJP- Sangh Parivar at the national level, Mr. Aziz alleged.
Replying to questions, the ameer said the Welfare Party of India (WPI), was an independent entity and that the Jamaat endorsed its political decisions from time to time.
He alleged that the CPI(M) had been using the Muslim community and the organisations for political gains under various circumstances. That party, which had always stood for secular values, was now unfortunately treading a wrong path, he added.
