CM Pinarayi Vijayan prioritises women empowerment

Thiruvananthapuram

08 March 2020 00:09 IST

‘Aim is to make State first in women safety in the country’

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the prejudicial treatment of women is often a stark reality in a country which claims to accord them an exalted and almost divine status.

At the State-level inauguration of International Women’s Day here on Friday, Mr. Vijayan said his government had prioritised women empowerment. It had conducted night walks for women so that they could access public places at all times. Moreover, the government had introduced programmes for the safety and welfare of women and children. Kerala ranked second in women safety in the country. It aimed to be the first. The government had opened one-day homes and hostels for women travelling alone and those seeking refuge from harassment or domestic violence. The government had championed gender rights. Health Minister K.K. Shylaja presided.

