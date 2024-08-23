CM Pinarayi Vijayan highlights Kerala’s growing appeal among international students in education sector

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has highlighted Kerala’s growing appeal among international students even as the State undertakes significant reforms in its higher education sector.

Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for Pinarayi Education Hub here on Friday (August 23, 2024), Mr. Vijayan said only a small fraction of students from Kerala study abroad, a mere 4% compared to the total from India.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came as he unveiled plans for the new educational complex, set to come up on 12.93 acres in Pinarayi village in the Dharmadam constituency. The ₹285-crore project, funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), will include a range of facilities, including a polytechnic college, IHRD College of Applied Science, ITI, Hospitality Management Institute, and Civil Service Academy, alongside essential amenities such as a guest house, canteen, auditorium, playground, and hostel. An open-air auditorium with a seating capacity for 2,000 people will also be constructed.

Mr. Vijayan noted that Kerala is witnessing a significant influx of foreign students, with approximately 2,600 applications received this year (2024) alone. Currently, 1,590 international students are enrolled at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), while Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has received applications from 855 students.

‘Misleading notion’

Addressing concerns about students studying abroad, Mr. Vijayan stated: “The notion that our educational institutions are inferior is misleading. Kerala’s higher education sector is evolving rapidly, and no one should feel compelled to study abroad. Our goal is to develop a robust educational framework that rivals any global standards.”

Mr. Vijayan also pointed out that only 4% of Indian students studying abroad come from Kerala, emphasising that the State’s educational institutions are competitive.

“There is no reason for undue anxiety about our education system,” Mr. Vijayan said, while criticising media portrayals that might suggest otherwise. He emphasised that the choice of where to study is increasingly in the hands of students themselves, thanks to the accessibility of global information.

Notably, 67% of Indian students studying abroad come from just eight States, including Punjab, Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, while only 33% are from other States such as Kerala, he said, while highlighting that Kerala boasts 16 colleges in the top 100 nationwide and that 71 out of 300 ranked colleges are from the State.

Praise for KIIFB

The Chief Minister also praised KIIFB, which has seen its project value rise from an initial ₹50,000 crore to nearly ₹90,000 crore. He described KIIFB’s success as a testament to the strength of the Kerala model of development.

Minister of Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu, Public Works and Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas also spoke.

