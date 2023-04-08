CM Pinarayi to inaugurate LIFE housing complex at Placheri

April 08, 2023 05:38 am | Updated 05:38 am IST - KOLLAM

Forty-two homeless and landless families in Punalur will get a roof over their heads with the completion of the flat complex under Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission.

The housing complex at Plachery built on 50 cents of land has a total of 44 units on four floors.

The building, spread over an area of 28,857 sq ft, includes 42 houses, an anganwadi and an old age centre.

The area of each individual unit is 511.53 sq ft that includes a hall, two bedrooms, a kitchen, a toilet, a bathroom and a balcony.

As part of the project, two flats have been constructed on the ground floor for differently abled and persons with physical disabilities.

Other facilities of the housing complex include borewell, drinking water storage, solar system, solid waste treatment plant, compound wall, rain water harvesting tank, generator and transformer.

A sewage treatment plant is also part of the project. The building was constructed using prefab technology at a cost of ₹7.63 crore. The solar power plants were installed by Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (ANERT) with government subsidy.

The keys will be handed over to them by Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal and Animal Husbandry Minister J. Chinchurani on April 8 at a function to be held at Kalayanad while Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijyan will inaugurate the complex online.

P.S Supal, MLA, will preside over the function while N.K. Premachandran, MP, Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation chairman S. Jayamohan, former Forest Minister K. Raju, Punalur municipal chairperson B. Sujatha, vice-chairperson D Dinesan and other people’s representatives will attend.