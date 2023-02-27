CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns Sisodia’s arrest 

February 27, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the CBI’s arrest of New Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Vijayan tweeted: “The arrest of @msisodia by CBI is another example of how @BJP4India misuses the Union Government’s agencies to intimidate the Opposition. It’s a blatant abuse of power and an attack on democracy. Such repression undermines the very foundation of our nation and should be resisted.”

Mr. Vijayan said stifling dissent lay at the core of the Sangh Parivar’s fascist agenda. He said the Central government had unleashed federal enforcement agencies against non-BJP-ruled States. He said the BJP had orchestrated Mr. Sisodia’s arrest to divert public attention from the ordinary person’s livelihood issues.

Mr. Vijayan sensed a growing resentment against the Centre’s anti-poor, anti-federal and pro-corporate policies. He called for unity among secular democratic forces to retard the rise of the Sangh Parivar.