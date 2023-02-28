CM paints a rosy picture of governance and State finances

February 28, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Kerala set a record by setting apart 27% of the State’s outlay (an estimated ₹39,640 crores) for local bodies.

Replying to the Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants in the Budget for the Financial Year 2023-2024, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala’s debt-GSDP ratio has come down by 2.46% since 2021 and continued to fall despite heavy borrowings and enhanced spending to tide over the COVID-19-impelled social and economic exigencies.

Citing budgetary figures, Mr. Vijayan said Kerala’s debt increase had slowed considerably since 2021. Mr. Vijayan also claimed that Kerala’s tax revenue had expanded by 20% since 2021, dismissing the Congress’s accusation that duty earnings had plummeted due to lazy and corrupt tax administration.

Mr. Vijayan said the government would prosecute corrupt officials who funnel Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Funds (CMDRF) to ineligible people. He said that from 2016-2021, the government had disbursed CMDRF funds estimated at ₹918.95 crores to roughly 68,2569 needy persons.

He said the K-Phone project that promised affordable Internet connectivity to the public neared completion. Industrial and agricultural sectors were on a growth trajectory.

Mr. Vijayan slammed the Centre for strangling the State’s finances. It stopped GST compensation payments, whittled down the share of States in the divisive pool, reduced the revenue deficit grant and hobbled the borrowing power of provincial governments by factoring in PSU borrowings in the State’s cumulative debt.

He rebuked the Opposition for allegedly lobbying the Centre against sanctioning infrastructure development programmes, including K-Rail, for Kerala. He said Kerala scored high in the quality of life index.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government’s financial mismanagement had pushed the State into the abyss of debt. He said the treasury payments had halted. Civic work was one of the causalities of the financial crisis.

Plan fund spending has plummeted. Tax collection failure had cost the exchequer an estimated ₹14,000 crore. The government owed paddy farmers and small-scale rubber growers an estimated ₹200 and ₹500 crore, respectively. The Farmer’s Debt Relief Commission existed only on paper. He said the administration of justice was dismal. Criminals thrived under the LDF government. Crimes against tribals, Dalits, women, children and other marginalised sections of society went largely unpunished.

The House passed the demand for grants by voice vote.