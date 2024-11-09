 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM owes Oommen Chandy an apology for sabotaging seaplane project: Sudhakaran 

Published - November 09, 2024 09:49 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the loss of 11 years and ₹14 crore due to the failure of the seaplane project introduced by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) had sabotaged the seaplane project when it was first launched, and now, after a decade, when the CPI(M) was trying to implement it as its own, the State had suffered significant setbacks.

The seaplane project, launched by Oommen Chandy in 2013, was the first of its kind in the country. He had flagged off the service from Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam in June 2013. However, when the project was first introduced, the CPI(M) vehemently opposed it, even preventing the seaplane from landing in Alappuzha. The CPI(M)’s opposition led to the failure of many such projects, with the seaplane service being one of them, the KPCC president said while addressing a election campaign at Chelakkara on Saturday.

He criticised the CPI(M)’s policy of mixing politics with development, which he said had led to economic losses and stagnation in State’s progress.

Published - November 09, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.