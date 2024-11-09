CM owes Oommen Chandy an apology for sabotaging seaplane project: Sudhakaran 

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran, MP, has demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for the loss of 11 years and ₹14 crore due to the failure of the seaplane project introduced by former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

Mr. Sudhakaran said the CPI(M) had sabotaged the seaplane project when it was first launched, and now, after a decade, when the CPI(M) was trying to implement it as its own, the State had suffered significant setbacks.

The seaplane project, launched by Oommen Chandy in 2013, was the first of its kind in the country. He had flagged off the service from Ashtamudi Lake in Kollam in June 2013. However, when the project was first introduced, the CPI(M) vehemently opposed it, even preventing the seaplane from landing in Alappuzha. The CPI(M)’s opposition led to the failure of many such projects, with the seaplane service being one of them, the KPCC president said while addressing a election campaign at Chelakkara on Saturday.

He criticised the CPI(M)’s policy of mixing politics with development, which he said had led to economic losses and stagnation in State’s progress.