CM orders classification of new posts at Kannur medical college on emergency basis

February 16, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

A decision on the proposal to provide minimum wages should be taken at the earliest to ensure permanence of contract employees, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has ordered that the classification of new posts at Kannur Government Medical College be completed on an emergency basis.

He also directed officials to collect details of employees who evaded giving options within a week.

Steps should be taken to ensure regularity in allowing salary for employees. In the case of employees who gave the option of continuing as ‘standalone’, all decisions on issues involved should be taken within two weeks. To ensure permanence of contract employees, a decision on the proposal to provide minimum wages should be taken at the earliest, the Chief Minister said.

Funds will be sanctioned for the construction of a PG hostel, hostel for paramedical students, and roofing of the forensic medicine department building.

The government will issue an order within a week, engaging a suitable agency for completing maintenance work on the sewage treatment plant. The meeting also decided to complete procedures for securing administrative sanction for the proposal to buy patient care equipment for the hospital.

Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal, Health Minister Veena George, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Asha Thomas, and Principal Secretary (Finance) Sanjay Kaul attended the meeting.

