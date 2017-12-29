CM orders action against HM, manager

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed the Education Department authorities to initiate action against the headmaster and manager of the school in Palakkad where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat had hoisted the National flag on Independence Day this year.

Mr. Bhagwat had hoisted the tricolour at the Karnakiyamman School in violation of the flag code and in defiance of the instructions of the Palakkad district administration that none other than elected representatives should be permitted to hoist the National flag.

The district administration had issued the instructions based on information that Mr. Bhagwat would hoist the tricolour at the school.

Controversy

The government decision to transfer the then District Collector R. Girija, who had issued instructions to the school authorities, immediately after the incident had triggered a minor controversy in the State.

The government had then come out with the explanation that her transfer was due and there was no link between the two developments.

The Chief Minister signed the file ordering action against the school authorities the other day after seeking legal counsel from the Law Secretary.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala dared Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take action against Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat in connection with hoisting the National flag.

In a statement here, Mr. Chennithala said the government’s action against the school manager and the headmaster for the incident instead of hauling up the RSS chief was a devious one.

It was the RSS chief who had violated the Collector’s order barring him from hoisting the National flag. The government preferred to shift the then Collector, instead of registering a case against Bhagwat.

“Mr. Vijayan should be prepared to disclose the legal opinion he had received with regarding to booking Mr. Bhagwat. The government’s appeasement policy towards the RSS had promted it to let off its chief and target the school manager and the HM,” he said.