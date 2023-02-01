CM, Opposition leader, slam Union budget as anti-poor and disappointing for Kerala

February 01, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Union Budget for the 2023-24 fiscal would drive capital into the hands of a clutch of corporates and further exacerbate the growing disparity between the rich and poor in the country.

Mr. Vijayan said the Budget bypassed Kerala. The Centre’s sanction for an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in the State remained a chimaera. Kerala’s railway development found no mention in the Budget. There was no credible proposal to tax the super-rich. He termed the Budget disappointing.

Mr. Vijayan said States would have benefited if the Centre had fixed the fiscal deficit at 4% of revenue earnings instead of the current 3.5%. The Centre had, in contrast, set its fiscal deficit at 6.4% of the national revenue.

He said the Budget ran against the grain of budgetary federalism. It ignored the public health sector and slashed the allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme.

Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan termed the Budget a clever jugglery of figures and economically dubious. It has dealt a mortal blow to the employment guarantee scheme by reducing the allocation by ₹29,400 crore. He termed the Budget anti-poor and disproportionately beneficial to the rich.

Mr. Satheesan said the Budget held no promise for small-time traders and subsistence-level farmers. It did not address inflation or the cost of living crisis that has pushed low and middle-income families into deep despair.

He said the Centre had allocated ₹5,300 crore for piped drinking water scheme in Karnataka with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly elections. The Budget has turned a blind eye towards the needs of Kerala.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) described the Union Budget as disappointing and hoodwinking the common people.

Local Self-Governments Minister M. B. Rajesh said the Centre’s reduction of the budgetary allocation for the rural employment guarantee scheme was a “surgical strike” on the poor. The Centre should have allocated at least ₹2.72 lakh crore for the scheme to guarantee a minimum of 100 working days for the rural poor. Instead, it chose to whittle down the budgetary provision by ₹29,400 crore.

IUML State general secretary said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman presented the Budget without giving any consideration to the common people.

The Budget, he said, was an eyewash by anticipating the general election. “It ignored Kerala totally. No sanction was given for the proposed AIIMS, for which land was suggested at Kinalur,” said Mr. Salam.

The IUML leader said that the government was behaving as though spiteful towards the minorities. “There was not a single mention of the word minorities in the Budget,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said the Union Budget had energised the country’s economy and propelled it on the path to rapid expansion and enviable growth.

The Central government had allocated ₹10,000 crore for basic infrastructure development. It has increased capital investment by 33%.

The Budget prioritised “skilling youth” to equip them to meet the demands of the global labour market. Farmers would benefit from the thrust on promoting the production of value-added agricultural products. The Centre has set apart ₹2.4 lakh crore for railway development. Ekalavya model schools would benefit students, he said.